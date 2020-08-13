POTUS
- PoliticsBarack Obama Net Worth 2023: What Is The Former POTUS Worth?Explore Barack Obama's financial journey to a significant net worth in 2023, from his early career to post-presidential ventures.By Jake Skudder
- Politics50 Cent Begs Joe Biden To "Get The F**k Up" As POTUS Reportedly Hits The Beach Amid Israel-Gaza ConflictTensions are rising all around the world, and Fif is calling on our nation's leader to step up and do something about it.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsDonald Trump Arrest Coming Next Week, Former POTUS Claims While Encouraging ProtestsThe embattled politician is currently under investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney as they move toward a possible indictment.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDonald Trump Compared To John Gotti, Prosecutor Claims Former POTUS Nearly Faced RICO ChargesMark Pomerantz tells all about the embattled reality star in his forthcoming book, "People vs. Donald Trump."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan Says Joe Biden Classified Document Scandal Is A Plot To Get Rid Of POTUSThe President's team has predicted he'll be cleared of any criminal wrongdoing in the matter.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West To Run For President In 2024, Milo Yiannopoulos Will Work On CampaignYe and Donald Trump could be facing off once again in the next few years.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDonald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Run The former POTUS was met with mixed reactions after announcing his run (November 15).By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureDonald Trump Expected To Launch 2024 White House Bid TodayThe former President of the United States has reportedly scheduled his announcement for 9 PM ET on Tuesday evening.By Hayley Hynes
- GramJeezy Meets Former President Barack Obama For The First Time “If this doesn’t motivate you nothing will.”By Lamar Banks
- Pop CulturePresident Biden Confirms Death Of Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri"If you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out," POTUS said during his White House address earlier today.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsJeff Bezos Throws Shots At Joe Biden After POTUS Tweets About InflationBezos got some things off his chest.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBarack Obama & Joe Biden Reunite & Crack Jokes Together At The White House: WatchThe POTUS and his long-time pal have one of the most iconic bromances.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsJoe Biden Transferred POTUS Power To Kamala Harris During His Colonoscopy TodayNovember 19th, 2021 marks the first day in U.S. history that a woman held presidential power.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsJoe Biden Reveals His First Action As President: "No Time To Waste"President Joe Biden takes over the @POTUS Twitter account and reveals his first course of action.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsJoe Biden & Kamala Harris Are Officially POTUS & Vice-PresidentJoe Biden is officially the forty-sixth President of the United States.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsKanye West Tells Joe Rogan When He Decided To Run For PresidentKanye's been planning this Presidential bid for a while now.By Alexander Cole
- SportsStephen A. Smith Claims He Could Become The PresidentPresident Stephen A. would be something else.By Alexander Cole