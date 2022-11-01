Jeezy has always been vocal about his respect for former President Barack Obama. Back in 2008, he paid homage to Obama winning his first term with the release of his iconic smash hit “My President” from his third studio album, The Recession. The track itself, which features Nas, was recorded on the day Barack Obama scored the Democratic nomination for the presidency.

Last week, Jeezy finally got to meet his favorite POTUS at a Democratic rally in College Park, Georgia where Obama was a guest speaker at the Gateway Center. The “Seen It All” rapper shared a video of himself shaking hands with Obama before posing for a photo together. He captioned the epic clip, “If this doesn’t motivate you nothing will #SNOFALL.”

Jeezy

While this is the first time Jeezy met the former Head of State in person, this isn’t the first time he was invited to hangout with Obama. In 2019, he revealed to Hip Hop DX that he almost attended an Obama dinner in New York City, but was turned away by secret service. “I was supposed to go to a dinner in New York, but when I got there, the Secret Service wouldn’t let me in — allegedly because of my track record and they was saying I was still under investigation.”

Although he wasn’t able to attend to the dinner, the 44th President of the United States still showed the Snow Man love. Just before scoring yet another win for his second term in 2012, Obama shared at his Correspondents Association Dinner, “In my first term, I sang Al Green; in my second term, I’m going with Young Jeezy.”

The epic meet up comes on the heels of Jeezy releasing his highly anticipated album Snofall with longtime friend and collaborator DJ Drama. The Atlanta native opened up to the Breakfast Club about his mindset when making the project, sharing, “It’s therapeutic for me because it just gives me a chance to just keep myself grounded, because I’ve been through so much. Sometimes we get so successful with other things, we forget the struggle.”

Stream Snofall, available now.