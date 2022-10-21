After taking a two year break from dropping a new project, Jeezy is back with his 11th studio project Snofall, hosted by Gangsta Grillz legend, DJ Drama. The Trap or Die duo joined forces on the 16-track project, which features special guest appearances by Lil Durk, EST Gee, and 42 Dugg.

The release comes less than a month after Jeezy and Drama released the project’s lead single “I Ain’t Gon’ Hold Ya” with the classic, gritty visual to go along with it. The star-studded projects marks the 45-year-old’s first full LP since 2020’s The Recession 2.

Jeezy teased some of the possible collaborations from the upcoming project earlier this week with a snippet of his new documentary, entitled The Making Of Snofall, He spoke to the Breakfast Club about his mindset when making the project, sharing, “It’s therapeutic for me because it just gives me a chance to just keep myself grounded, because I’ve been through so much. Sometimes we get so successful with other things, we forget the struggle.”

Stream Snofall, available now on Apple Music and Spotify.