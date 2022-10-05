Jeezy is reuniting with DJ Drama and Don Cannon for another installment in the iconic Gangsta Grillz series. On Tuesday, Drama and Jeezy announced their forthcoming mixtape, SNOFALL, due out on October 21st. The two haven’t unveiled any details surrounding the tracklist but they took over a commercial slot during the BET Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday night to announce the project.

Via Def Jam

The two provided fans with a taste of what’s to come in September when they joined forces for “I Ain’t Gon Hold Ya.” Hopefully, another single is in the pipeline before the project drops in its entirety.

Jeezy and DJ Drama have a strong history together, dating back to the mid-2000s. They joined forces for the iconic Trap Or Die mixtape that ultimately helped popularize DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz series.

Jeezy’s return is certainly welcomed, especially since he’s been rather quiet on the music front recently. In the past few years, it felt as if the music was on the back burner for Young Jeezy. He got married to Jeannie Mai and the two welcomed their first child together. At the same time, Jeezy’s focused on the numerous businesses that he’s involved in.

In 2020, he released the sequel to The Recession, which followed his EP, Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision. The response to both of those projects wasn’t necessarily favorable. However, he’s combated claims that he fell off in any way over the past few months with the aforementioned, “I AIn’t Gon Hold Ya,” and his appearance on EST Gee’s “The Realest.”