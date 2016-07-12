Back to Artists

Don Cannon

Real Name
Donald Earl Cannon
Alias Name
DJ Don Cannon
Date of Birth
Aug. 2, 1979 - Age 44
Hometown
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Label
major
Social
Born in Philly but born again in Atlanta, DJ Don Cannon is a hip hop vet. With a catalog ferocious, the Don is respected on the streets like Corleone's piece. There isn't a single star from the last 20 years that hasn't blessed one of his instrumentals. Back in the days of Mixtape Weezy, Don's notorious "Cannon" beat was passed around like the neighborhood bicycle. And he's been putting out bangers, shaping the culture ever since.

A crucial mentor to fellow Philly native Lil Uzi Vert, Cannon has always had his eyes to the future. Cannon recently co-produced Uzi's biggest track to date, "Money Longer" along with Maaly Raw. Listen to the kids, bruh. Upwards and onward.

