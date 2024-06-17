Hit-Boy Lays Down Bars & An Instrumental On Don Cannon-Assisted Record "SPILL"

Prolific producer and rapper Hit-Boy just has no quit in him, as he drops off another new single, "SPILL". This follows-up on a bevy of releases in 2024, as the Fontana, California native has laid down beats for a handful of records. Those include RENT DUE with LaRussell, Biggest Out The West by the BlueBucksClan, THEODORE & ANDRE alongside The Alchemist, and Jay 305's DONT WAIT UNTIL I DIE. You also have Paisley Dreams, the joint effort with Big Hit and The Game. However, the crème de la crème of them all has to be Black & Whites, which also includes his father and Uncle Al. It was a project that was well worth the hype, as excellent single after excellent single was released. Even though Hit-Boy has mostly been in the "background" this year, he is taking the lead role on "SPILL".