Hit-Boy Lays Down Bars & An Instrumental On Don Cannon-Assisted Record "SPILL"

Prolific producer and rapper Hit-Boy just has no quit in him, as he drops off another new single, "SPILL". This follows-up on a bevy of releases in 2024, as the Fontana, California native has laid down beats for a handful of records. Those include RENT DUE with LaRussell, Biggest Out The West by the BlueBucksClan, THEODORE & ANDRE alongside The Alchemist, and Jay 305's DONT WAIT UNTIL I DIE. You also have Paisley Dreams, the joint effort with Big Hit and The Game. However, the crème de la crème of them all has to be Black & Whites, which also includes his father and Uncle Al. It was a project that was well worth the hype, as excellent single after excellent single was released. Even though Hit-Boy has mostly been in the "background" this year, he is taking the lead role on "SPILL".
In terms of solo drops, this is his first since his 2023 record SURF OR DROWN. That featured the likes of Nas, Curren$y, James Fauntleroy, and more. On the fresh YouTube exclusive "SPILL", Hit-Boy is teaming up with fellow producer extraordinaire Don Cannon (Lil Uzi Vert, A$AP Rocky, Meek Mill), as well as Tommy Parker (Don Toliver, Drake, Chris Brown). The track is extremely compelling, featuring some introspective bars by Hit-Boy as well as a great two-part instrumental. Part one, cheffed up by Don, is bouncy, soulful, and lowkey. Then, on the Hit-Boy portion, it maintains that same tone, with the vocal chops a little more upbeat. The legend is locked in from the jump, getting a lot of things off his chest that had been weighing him down mentally. "SPILL" is a terrific solo return for Hit-Boy and we hope for more soon.