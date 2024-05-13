Big Hit & The Alchemist Go Bar For Bar On Hit-Boy-Assisted "Black & Whites"

Just last week iconic producers The Alchemist and Hit-Boy, as well as the latter's father, Big Hit, announced that they would be dropping album. They did so in hilarious fashion, recreating a memorable scene from the 1990s comedy film Office Space. The album trailer got a lot of clicks on YouTube and for good reason. This has the potential to be one of the best LPs from 2024 when it is all set and done.

Just 24 hours after the reveal on May 6, the trio put forth the lead single called "Foreclosure." The grim production from Hit-Boy and Uncle Al, coupled with Hit's mean-mugging flow, were a real treat. While it was great to get our first taste of the project, we were still left in the dark as to when we could expect the record. Well, with this second helping "Black & Whites," which is the album name too, we now have that information at our disposal.

Listen To "Black & Whites" By Hit-Boy, Big Hit, & The Alchemist

Fans can expect this album on May 30, so about two and a half weeks from now. "Black & Whites" could possibly be the last offering before the full listen and we kind of hope it is. We do not want the experience to be spoiled because we heard all the greatness beforehand. This title track is also enjoyable because it sees Uncle Al hop in the recording booth to drop some witty bars. Hit-Boy handles the instrumental solo this time and it is extremely delicate and dreamy, allowing the bars do all the talking.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Black & Whites" by Big-Hit, Big Hit, and The Alchemist? Is this the strongest single from Black & Whites, why or why not? Who had the better rapping performance? Do you think this should be the last promotional track for the album? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Big-Hit, Hit Boy, and The Alchemist. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

My brain is out of order

I gotta put a sign over it

Spilling out my gut until it's nothing left to say

From where I sit

The view would take your breath away

Cause in this life Hell and Heaven's only a step away

