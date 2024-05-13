Soulja Boy Continues Disrespect Of Metro Boomin & His Deceased Mother, Claps Back At 21 Savage

Metro Boomin has been dealing with a lot of backlash on the internet over the last few months in particular. He has to deal with some criticism over taking Kendrick Lamar's side during the Drake saga. Internet users were telling him to shut up and stick to beats. On top of that, he was ripped to shreds --perhaps more justifiably in this case -- for some old tweets about getting with younger women. He received the Metro Groomin title, and it was a trend on the platform for several days. Now, Metro Boomin has been having to deal with Soulja Boy coming at him over a 2012 tweet. "My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down."

It gotten under Soulja's skin so much that he demanded that Metro delete the message off X in the next 24 hours. If not, he would deal with some sort of consequence. 21 Savage has been jumping in to defend his close collaborator during this new beef and it's turned quite distasteful since yesterday, May 12. That date happened to be Mother's Day, so Soulja pulled out the big guns by reminding Metro of his late mother. "F*** that n**** mama!!!!!!!!!! Don’t speak on my name b****! You sacrificed your own mom @MetroBoomin you a puppet. All the streams, sales, money, and fame not gone bring your mom back @MetroBoomin was it worth it?" Soulja asked. "I can say f*** this money and fame s*** and still be a boss can you?"

Soulja Boy Is Not Done With Metro & 21

With all of that background info, 21 Savage has since replied back to those messages on X. "Speaking on a n**** mama like s*** a game you gone s*** on yourself when I see you boy," Savage threatened. If it has not been clear enough that Soulja is not messing around with the trap duo, he doubled down on speaking about Metro's late mom. "F*** u and his mama lil boy. Nah umma swing on u when I see you lame." While a majority of these beefs have been entertaining, this one could get uglier and uglier by the day.

What are your thoughts on Soulja Boy continuing to whale on Metro Boomin and 21 Savage? Do you think anything more serious will come out of this, why or why not? Has Soulja taken it too far with including the producer's late mother?

