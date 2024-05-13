The Game Threatens Rick Ross With An "Ass Whoopin'": "You Can’t Run From This Sh*t"

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 13
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 14: Rapper The Game performs onstage at Philips Arena on June 14, 2008 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Rose/WireImage)

The Game wants a response.

The Game isn't letting Rick Ross off the hook for having yet to return fire with a diss track of his own amid their ongoing feud. In a post on Instagram, on Sunday, Game labeled Ross the "cereal killer" and threatened him with an "ass whooping." Game dropped "Freeway’s Revenge" to ignite the beef, last week.

“The cereal killer [duck’n] this real smoke,” he wrote. “Scared to drop that nursery rhyme you recorded the other night I see lol… F*ck it, a quick W for the home team & some real rap for the fans playlist. Posting very attainable cereal bowls, bottled up dog p*ss & crouching by cars like that’s gone get you outta this ass whoopin’. IT AINT !!!”

The Game & Rick Ross Pose Together Before The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: (L-R) Rick Ross and The Game attend MP3Waxx.com Presents BET Awards Pre-Party at Belasco Theatre on June 28, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Game continued: "& for rap fans worldwide... Thing about most these rap n***a y’all idolize is…. they pick & choose who they diss very carefully. End of the day, ALL the n****s in this sh*t know what I’m capable of especially when it’s time to go bar for bar. The real 'Rick Ross' @freewayricky this one was for you big homie [100 emoji]. & as for chicken legs: you can’t whoop my ass or out rap me so… post all the cars, n fake watches you want to. The real fans see through you & that Widebach Music sh*t !!! You can’t run from this sh*t. Sh*t, you can’t run period… human capri sun pouch body shaped n***a you. – Chuck Taylor.” Check out his full post below.

The Game Calls Out Rick Ross

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While Ross has yet to fire off on Game, he did drop a Drake diss in the way of "Champagne Problems," last month. Be on the lookout for further updates on The Game on HotNewHipHop.

