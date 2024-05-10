Rick Ross Reacts To The Game's Explosive Diss Track "Freeway's Revenge"

BYCaroline Fisher2.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2015 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards - Red Carpet
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 28: Recording artist Rick Ross attends the 2015 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards at Saban Theatre on August 28, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BMI)

Rick Ross is unfazed.

Late last night, The Game unleashed on Rick Ross with his new diss track, "Freeway's Revenge." On it, the Compton-born performer wastes no time, opening with a jarring line about cutting Ross' stomach open and telling him he's only a few wings away from a heart attack.

Of course, the explosive drop had fans curious to hear how Ross would respond. Luckily, he recently shared a short clip in which he mocks The Game, though he didn't address him directly. In the clip, he holds up a Louis Vuitton bowl, chucking as he declares that his opponents are "starving."

Read More: The Game Destroys Rick Ross On New Diss Song "Freeway's Revenge"

Rick Ross Laughs At The Game

The Game's diss track arrived after a bit of online shade, brought upon by Rick Ross' vocal stance on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef. Ross even chimed in with a diss track of his own last month, "Champagne Moments." On it, he repeatedly calls Drake "white boy," accuses him of getting a nose job, and more. He's since been clowning the Canadian performer with various social media posts. The Game has sided with Drake amid all of this and took to his Instagram Story earlier this week to throw a jab at Ross.

"It be the fat n***as wit the skinny legs always running they mouth," he wrote. He also shared an AI image depicting Ross as a correctional officer holding a bucket of chicken, leaving little to no room for interpretation. While it remains unclear whether or not Rick Ross plans to respond with a diss of his own, it's clear that he isn't taking The Game's too seriously. What do you think of Rick Ross' reaction to The Game's new diss track, "Freeway's Revenge"? What about the rapper claiming that his opponents are "starving"? Do you think he'll get a response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Rick Ross Performs In Front Of Tiny Crowd In Now-Viral Video Amid Drake Beef

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Premiere Of Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' "Straight Outta Compton" - ArrivalsMusicThe Game Addresses Rick Ross’ Lukewarm Reaction To New Diss Track675
The Game Visits Music ChoiceMusicThe Game Disses Rick Ross: Fans React To The Good, The Bad & The Ugly2.1K
The-Game-Freeways-RevengeMusicThe Game Claims Rick Ross Likes To Be Peed On In New Diss Track "Freeway's Revenge"2.6K
MP3Waxx.com Presents BET Awards Pre-Party Hosted By Rick Ross, MASE And Drumma BoyMusicThe Game Destroys Rick Ross On New Diss Song "Freeway's Revenge"12.0K