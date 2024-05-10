Rick Ross Reacts To The Game's Explosive Diss Track "Freeway's Revenge"

Late last night, The Game unleashed on Rick Ross with his new diss track, "Freeway's Revenge." On it, the Compton-born performer wastes no time, opening with a jarring line about cutting Ross' stomach open and telling him he's only a few wings away from a heart attack.

Of course, the explosive drop had fans curious to hear how Ross would respond. Luckily, he recently shared a short clip in which he mocks The Game, though he didn't address him directly. In the clip, he holds up a Louis Vuitton bowl, chucking as he declares that his opponents are "starving."

Rick Ross Laughs At The Game

The Game's diss track arrived after a bit of online shade, brought upon by Rick Ross' vocal stance on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef. Ross even chimed in with a diss track of his own last month, "Champagne Moments." On it, he repeatedly calls Drake "white boy," accuses him of getting a nose job, and more. He's since been clowning the Canadian performer with various social media posts. The Game has sided with Drake amid all of this and took to his Instagram Story earlier this week to throw a jab at Ross.

"It be the fat n***as wit the skinny legs always running they mouth," he wrote. He also shared an AI image depicting Ross as a correctional officer holding a bucket of chicken, leaving little to no room for interpretation. While it remains unclear whether or not Rick Ross plans to respond with a diss of his own, it's clear that he isn't taking The Game's too seriously. What do you think of Rick Ross' reaction to The Game's new diss track, "Freeway's Revenge"? What about the rapper claiming that his opponents are "starving"? Do you think he'll get a response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

