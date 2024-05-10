The Game Disses Rick Ross: Fans React To The Good, The Bad & The Ugly

The Game Visits Music Choice
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: Rapper The Game visits Music Choice on September 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef is now sectioning itself off into different camps, and we now have the first official side quest.

It looks like the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef might get a lot of rappers more confrontational this year, and we have our first example of a side quest in this feud. Moreover, The Game just dropped a diss track against Rick Ross titled "Freeway's Revenge," and it's a pretty scathing takedown of a lot of his qualities, character, history, and approaches. Fans were quick to react, either praising the song for its lyrical density, clowning both MCs for still trying to get attention of a much bigger battle, or criticizing the Los Angeles rapper's approach to taking down the Maybach Music Group boss.

Furthermore, we know that The Game and Rick Ross apparently had issues before this, although we didn't know whether the former was just defending Drake from the latter's trolling. While there are references to Drizzy's beef with Kendrick Lamar on "Freeway's Revenge," they're mostly used for bar work and not as any continuations of that particular back-and-forth. He remains focused on his target and doesn't hold back, calling into question his street credibility and health. The Documentary lyricist even hilariously imitates Rozay at one point and makes fun of his constant trolling.

Read More: The Game Criticizes J Cole For “Watering Down” Rap Battles

The Game's "Freeway's Revenge": Listen Below

At least fans now know that this went deeper than just The Game supporting Drake against Kendrick Lamar, although that definitely seems to be the origin of all this. However, a lot of fans had differing opinions on whether or not this was a good look for this specific beef. It's fair to say that the timing of it also affected its perception, since some folks want to avoid anything related to beef right now after such a hectic past week. But at the end of the day, some stories are just too spicy to pass up. Check out more reactions to "Freeway's Revenge" down below.

Reactions To The Rick Ross Diss

Meanwhile, what did you think of this track? Did he "Ether" his opponent here or did it leave you wanting more? Whatever the case may be, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, come back to HNHH for more news and the latest updates on The Game and Rick Ross.

Read More: Rick Ross Performs In Front Of Tiny Crowd In Now-Viral Video Amid Drake Beef

