The Game Claims Rick Ross Likes To Be Peed On In New Diss Track "Freeway's Revenge"

The-Game-Freeways-RevengeThe-Game-Freeways-Revenge

The Game went off for almost five minutes.

The Game has been lurking in the background of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud. Overall, he has been taking Drake's side in all of this, which is interesting considering his LA roots. Regardless, lines are being drawn right now, and while the vast majority of the industry is showing support for Kendrick, there are some people left who still rep for Drizzy. Last night, Game found himself teasing a Rick Ross diss thanks to an AI-generated image that he posted to his Instagram story. Later in the night, he dropped a diss track.

This new diss song was premiered by DJ Akademiks on his stream. Ak had been teasing a new diss song, and while some hoped it would be Drake, it was becoming clearer than ever that it was actually going to be Ross. The new song is called "Freeway's Revenge," and it may just be one of the most scathing tracks to come out of the last two months. To think "Like That" came out less than a month and a half ago is truly unfathomable given the recent course of events.

The Game Premiered The Song On Akademiks' Stream

Throughout this track, we get a plethora of bars that aim directly at Ross and his character. Many of these bars contain allegations of drug abuse and health problems. Furthermore, The Game claims that Ross enjoys being peed on. It is one of those rumors that is almost impossible to prove, but it makes for a great bar that will definitely hit pretty hard. At the end of the day, rap beef is a live and well, and there is no telling when it will all come to an end.

Let us know what you think of this diss track from The Game, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this new diss song was enough to get Rick Ross to respond? If Ross does deliver a response, do you believe it will be timely, or will it drop later on? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

Cut open his stomach and stuff bricks in it
Put his body on a scale like there's fish in it
I can see a bitch in him!
Twenty million dollar home renovation, just to slit your wrists in it

