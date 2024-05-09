DJ Akademiks Teases The Release Of New Diss Records: "Waiting…"

DJ Akademiks' profile has risen significantly since the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle started. He got sampled on a song, name-dropped on a song, and has been lionized as one of the main sources for new information. The internet personality was the one who confirmed that the battle stemmed from Lamar's decision to turn down a guest spot on Drake's "First Person Shooter." He continued to tease his insider information on May 8. According to Ak, fans should begin preparing for brand new diss tracks.

DJ Akademiks revved up the fans when he posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Story. An all black background served as the basis for white text that read: "Waiting on a few records." He threw a smiling emoji in for good measure, suggesting that fans are going to be in for a treat. The thing that makes Ak's post cryptic, though, is that he doesn't specify which rapper is dropping new music. It's safe to assume Drake or Kendrick Lamar are the most likely candidates. This is bolstered by the fact that Akademiks said a diss track was originally supposed to drop on May 7. The only reason it didn't was because there was a shooting at Drake's mansion in Toronto.

DJ Akademiks Claims New Disses Are On The Way

"There was supposed to be some new music today," Ak said via stream. "I'm not saying from who nor am I gonna confirm from either party that we've really been interested in." There's been widespread debate as to whether Drake will drop a second consecutive diss, after "The Heart Part 6," or if Lamar will rattle off a response. Drake's last diss received mixed reviews from listeners, and currently has more dislikes than likes on YouTube, so it may be in his best interest to try again. Lamar has stated, however, that he's got plenty more songs tucked away.

Another theory circulating online is that the songs Ak teased were not from Drake or Lamar. Some have posited that they disses from two completely different artists. The Game, for example, has been throwing jabs at Rick Ross over social media. The Game loves to battle, as he's seen from his two decade career, and he recently criticized the way that current rappers like J. Cole have gone "soft." We could easily see a world in which Game decides to declare war on Rozay. As it stands, DJ Akademiks is the only one with the release info. Hopefully he's telling the truth, and we get to hear these "records" soon.

