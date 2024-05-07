Drake's Security Guard Was Reportedly Shot Multiple Times, Witnesses Allegedly Describe It As A "Drive-By"

If you are a Drake fan, you know what Bridle Path is. This is the neighborhood where the artist resides at in Toronto. Overall, he has a massive mansion in this area, and some even liken it to a compound of sorts. Of course, it was recently the subject of Kendrick Lamar's cover art for the song "Not Like Us." However, the neighborhood is now making headlines for a shooting that occurred last night at around 2 AM. According to reports, a man was shot in the area and underwent surgery for his injuries. Meanwhile, the party(ies) responsible fled the scene and are still at large.

At the time of the initial reports, it was made clear that Drake was not injured in all of this. However, the details surrounding where in Bridle Path this happened, remain murky. According to DJ Akademiks, police were blocking off the street around Drake's home. Furthermore, a new image posted by Akademiks has led to some speculation as to what may have gone down. There is a caution tape outside of the front door. Moreover, a new report from the Toronto Sun claims that the artist's security guard was shot multiple times. He was then taken to the hospital, although the wounds were not life-threatening.

Drake Was Unharmed In The Shooting

In the Toronto Sun report, it was alleged that witnesses are calling it a "drive-by shooting." For now, however, the police are still currently in the midst of an investigation. There are still numerous details to follow, and it seems like the exact specifics of what went down are murky. At the time of writing this, it is unclear as to whether or not Drake was home. That said, police do plan on interviewing those who were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section down below. This is currently a developing story, and we will be sure to keep you informed on all of the latest updates, as soon as they become available. We will also provide the latest news from around the hip-hop world at large.

