police investigation
- CrimeNardo Wick's Entourage Members Wanted By Police After Violent AttackThe attack left a fan hospitalized with potential long term damage. By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsLivvy Cook Reportedly Refusing To Cooperate With Police In Josh Giddey InvestigationPolice in California are facing early obstacles in their investigation into whether the NBA star slept with a minor.By Ben Mock
- SportsPolice Pressing Charges Over Patriots Fan DeathDale Mooney died at a game against the Dolphins earlier this year.By Ben Mock
- SportsAlleged Britney Spears Assault Being Treated As Criminal InvestigationTMZ has released more details about the alleged assault of Britney Spears.By Ben Mock
- SportsTyreek Hill Investigated Over Alleged Assault In MiamiThe Dolphins receiver reportedly hit a marina employee on Father's Day.By Ben Mock
- SportsJa Morant Hit With Police InvestigationAuthorities are looking into Morant's behavior from over the weekend.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeBrandon Bills Denies Snitch Allegations As DaBaby Fight Investigation Reportedly StallsAfter news of the investigation was shared, DaniLeigh's brother hopped online to clarify that he was never cooperating with the police.By Erika Marie
- MusicTexts Between Chris Brown & Rape Accuser Revealed, Casting Doubt On Victim's AllegationsIn alleged text messages between Chris Brown and one his accusers, the woman sends Brown unprompted nudes and asks the artist for ecstasy. By Jordan Schenkman
- CrimeChris Brown Is Being Investigated By Miami Police Over Rape & Battery AllegationsTwo different women have alleged that Chris Brown drugged them while in Miami Beach, with one victim filing a police report.By Rose Lilah
- CrimeYoung Dolph's Shooters' Vehicle Identified Amid InvestigationPolice continue to investigate the tragic murder of Young Dolph.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeshaun Watson's Attorney Responds To Houston PD InvestigationA report has officially been filed with the Houston Police Department.By Alexander Cole
- RandomStaircase Karen: "Go Back To Whatever Fucking Asian Country You Belong"Police have launched an investigation into racist threats made towards an Asian-American woman.By Noah John
- SportsPaul George Trade Yields Death Threats Against Thunder From Crazed FanThe man said he would bomb all of Oklahoma City.By Alexander Cole