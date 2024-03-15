Death Of Adult Actress Sophia Leone Labeled "Suspicious"

The recent death of porn star Sophia Leone is being considered "unique" and "suspicious" by Albuquerque police. Leone was found dead at her home on March 1, with no signs of physical trauma. However, the death is being treated as suspicious, according to a TMZ report. Furthermore, police refuted a report from Leone's modeling agency that her death was the result of a "robbery and homicide". "We do not know at this time if she is a victim of a crime so this is a unique situation," a police spokesperson said.

Furthermore, Leone's family has set up a GoFundMe to cover the costs of her funeral. "As her Stepfather, I want to personally thank you for your kindness and generosity during this difficult time. Sophia will be deeply missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace," her stepfather Mike wrote on the campaign.

Read More: Adam22 Faces Backlash For Distasteful Post About Late Adult Actress

Adult Film Star Emily Willis In A Coma: Report

However, Leone's death is not the only shock the adult entertainment industry has gone through recently. The family of porn star Emily Willis has revealed that the 25-year-old is in a coma and unable to breathe without a ventilator. Willis was hospitalized last month after an apparent overdose, despite a toxicology report coming back negative. However, Willis is yet to regain consciousness after suffering cardiac arrest while in rehab. Additionally, Willis' stepfather Michael told TMZ that Willis has "stabilized somewhat" but is still unable to breathe without a ventiliator. The family set-up a GoFundMe page to cover the mounting medical expenses as they do have access to Willis' financial accounts.

“Emily remains in a vegetative coma and is fighting for her life. We have been by her side as she slowly tries to recover, but it will be a challenging journey ahead. Regarding the reports of an overdose, we want to clarify that they are not accurate as far as the doctors and my family know. Emily was receiving the treatment and help she needed at the time of the incident to overcome her struggles,” he brother wrote in an update to the GoFundMe.

Read More: Melissa Stratton Searches Spike In Wake Of Sean Evans Breakup

[via]