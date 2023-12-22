Lena The Plug "South Park" Easter Egg Leaves Adult Actress Thrilled

Lena the Plug has expressed her excitement over being included as a brief easter egg in a recent episode of South Park. Lena posted a screenshot of the episode to her Instagram, where her name can be seen on a sidebar of Randy's OnlyFans page. Content creator Tana Mongeau can also be seen in the same image. "Being included in a South Park episode is my biggest flex to date," Lena wrote alongside the image.

Lena's easter egg came as part of South Park: Not Suitable For Children, a special episode of the long-running show that specifically took aim at online pornography and especially sites like OnlyFans. In fact, the whole episode was inspired by Brianna Coppage, the now-viral teacher who was fired after her OnlyFans was discovered. Fittingly enough, Lena and her husband, No Jumper founder Adam "Adam22" Grandmaison, later filmed a threesome with Coppage.

With their viral popularity, which they leveraged into a reality show, everyone has been lining up to work with Adam and Lena. During a November appearance on No Jumper, the Love & Hip Hop: New York star wasted no time in hitting on Adam, and later Lena. "I think you should try a girl whose name kind of rhymes with kidney. And her last name rhymes with the bar," Starr said. Adam was uncharacteristically flustered by the forwardness of his guest. "I'm going to have to speak to my management about that. My whole team...My wife, I don't know exactly how she's going to feel about it," Adam explained. Starr was briefly surprising, not knowing Adam was married. However, she countered by saying "I've been with a couple before."

Furthermore, Starr seemed even more down after being shown a picture of Lena. "Oh she's hot. I would definitely join you guys in a bed," Starr declared. She proceeded to get graphic after Adam asked what she would do with the the couple. "I would want her to watch you f-ck me and have her eat your a--," Starr explained. Adam didn't give too much away in his reaction but safe to say, he wasn't uninterested.

