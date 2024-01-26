Lena The Plug Meets Hilarious Elderly Fan At AVN Expo: Watch

Lena the Plug met one of the (literally) oldest fans during this week's AVN Expo in Las Vegas. The unidentified fan stopped by the Plug Talk Show booth and showed off his "Exclusive: Tell your b--bs to stop staring at me" t-shirt to Lena while Adam22 filmed the encounter. Adam, best known for founding No Jumper, later posted the moment to social media. He jokingly asked if anyone knew the man.

Lena isn't up for any awards this year, the ceremony for which serves as the big finale of the adult industry's biggest expo. However, both her OnlyFans work and her wildly popular podcast have meant that she is a staple of the convention floor. This has been the case for several years now. AVN Expo runs through January 27.

Lena, who is a well-established adult content creator, saw her popularity absolutely explode in 2023. This included a "reality show" hosted by herself and Adam22 to find a male scene partner for a threesome. But there was one moment that particularly stood out for her. Lena expressed her excitement over being included as a brief easter egg in a December 2023 episode of South Park. Lena posted a screenshot of the episode to her Instagram. Her name can be seen on a sidebar of Randy's OnlyFans page. Content creator Tana Mongeau can also be seen in the same image. "Being included in a South Park episode is my biggest flex to date," Lena wrote alongside the image.

Lena's easter egg came as part of South Park: Not Suitable For Children. The special episode of the long-running show that specifically took aim at online pornography and especially sites like OnlyFans. In fact, the whole episode was inspired by Brianna Coppage, the now-viral teacher who was fired after her OnlyFans was discovered. Fittingly enough, Lena and Adam22 later filmed a threesome with Coppage.

