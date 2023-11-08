Adam22 & Lena The Plug Tease Threesome With Teacher Fired For OnlyFans

Recently, Adam22 and Lena The Plug teased a new adult scene they have on the way with a very special guest. The pair has teamed up with a former teacher, Brianna Coppage, who was famously fired from her teaching job at a Missouri high school. She was suspended and eventually resigned after school officials learned that she was selling explicit content on OnlyFans.

While Coppage's adult content may have cost her the teaching job, it's clearly gotten her another big opportunity. Adam and Lena shared a new clip on Instagram today, previewing the scene. The video leads with a snippet of a news reporter discussing Coppage's OnlyFans scandal. "Are you thinking what I'm thinking?" Adam then asks Lena.

Adam22 & Lena The Plug Team Up With Brianna Coppage

"This teacher’s switching subjects," they captioned the post. "@bricoppage from the classroom to debuting on the orange couch! Were @adam22 & I good students?" After losing her teaching job, Coppage told the St. Louis Post-Dipatch that she had been earning roughly $10K per month on OnlyFans. She also shared that she chose to venture into creating adult content in order to earn extra money on top of her $42K teaching salary. “I do not regret joining OnlyFans," she explained. "I know it can be taboo, or some people may believe that it is shameful, but I don’t think sex work has to be shameful." She added, “I do just wish things just happened in a different way.”

This may not be the only interesting adult scene the couple has on the way, however. Last week, Adam interviewed Sidney Starr on his podcast, who also seemed interested in hooking up with the No Jumper host and his wife. "I would definitely join you guys in a bed," she told him. What do you think of Adam22 and Lena The Plug teaming up with Brianna Coppage for an adult scene? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

