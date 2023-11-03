Adam22 & Lena The Plug Pressed For Threesome By Sidney Starr: Watch

On the latest episode of No Jumper, Love & Hip Hop: New York cast member Sidney Starr expressed interest in getting with Adam22 and Lena the Plug. "I think you should try a girl whose name kind of rhymes with kidney. And her last name rhymes with the bar," Starr said. Adam22, usually cool as can be, was uncharacteristically flustered by the forwardness of his guest. "I'm going to have to speak to my management about that. My whole team...My wife, I don't know exactly how she's going to feel about it," Adam explained. Starr went on to express surprise herself, stating that she didn't know he was married. However she countered by saying "I've been with a couple before."

Furthermore, Starr seemed even more down after being shown a picture of Lena the Plug. "Oh she's hot. I would definitely join you guys in a bed," Starr declared. She proceeded to get graphic after Adam asked what she would do with the the couple. "I would want her to watch you f-ck me and have her eat your a--," Starr explained. Adam didn't give too much away in his reaction but safe to say, he wasn't uninterested.

Adam22 Continues To Promote Lena The Plug's Upcoming Group Scene

Meanwhile, Adam has been diligently promoting an upcoming video set to be released on Lena's platforms. Initially, the scene was promoted by recreating the infamous Brazzers promotional image of five Black men standing behind a single petite white woman. This led to the revelation that one of the men would be involved is social media personality Crip Mac.

However, Adam took things a step further, promoting the scene on TikTok using the viral Nathan Fielder "I think this will be good for economy and our society" sound clip. Additionally, this promotional tactic saw Adam leaning hard into the "cuck" critiques that he has been faced with every since he and Lena went public. Honestly, bravo to Adam for monopolizing the hatred of ignorant social media users who don't appear to know how sex work works. It's unclear when the scene is coming out. But both Adam and Lena have promised its going to be one of their best shoots yet.

