Adam22 Left In Complete Silence After Asking Rollin 40s Member About Alleged Shootout

Things did not go as planned for Adam.

Adam22 is someone who has exploded in popularity over the last seven to eight years. Overall, he made a huge name for himself thanks to his No Jumper platform. He has done interviews with some incredible up-and-coming artists. Back in the day, he blew up thanks to his XXXTentacion interview. Now, however, he seems to focus on interviewing people that the average person has never heard of. Furthermore, he has seemingly strayed away from interviewing people involved in the music scene.

For instance, he recently interviewed a man by the name of X4 who is reportedly a member of the Rolling 40s. This individual has been gaining tons of notoriety as of late. Consequently, this has led to all sorts of YouTube documentaries and pieces of content surrounding his life and any allegations that center around his name. During this interview, Adam attempted to ask X4 about the alleged shootout. The No Jumper host was curious about X4's thoughts on his name allegedly being involved.

As you can see, X4 had no interest in asking that question. Of course, this is a criminal situation, and if X4 were to talk, it could implicate him. Subsequently, Adam22 was left in complete silence. Although he tried to get a follow-up question in, the same response was given. Adam then said "well played" and got into another question. X4 was more than happy to answer his new question, which just so happened to feature zero criminal implications.

In the comments section of the post above, many compared Adam22 to the Feds. Moreover, some even invoked the likes of DJ Vlad, who is known for his provocative interviews. Let us know what you thought of Adam's attempts here, in the comments section below. Was he doing too much? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

