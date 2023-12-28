Adam22 Calls Drakeo The Ruler The Most Influential West Coast Artist Of The Past Decade

During a recent podcast episode, Adam22 and Wack 100 shared their thoughts on West Coast hip hop, and who they believe has been a driving force in it over the past decade or so. According to Adam, Drakeo The Ruler takes the cake for him, but Wack seems to disagree. The two of them went back and forth, with Adam noting how many other major artists were inspired by Drakeo.

"Drakeo was like, probably the most influential West Coast artist of the last ten years," Adam explained. "But he totally subverted all of the West Coast sounds." Wack 100 then chimed in to object to Adam's claims, bringing Roddy Ricch as well as Blueface into the debate. "Drakeo don't have more plaques than Blueface," he said. "You don't get a Blueface without Drakeo," the No Jumper host argued. "Blueface's flow is Drakeo-inspired. I'm sorry, I'm just gonna say it."

Adam22 & Wack 100 Discuss West Coast Hip Hop

Adam then went on to name a few other artists who he believes have been influenced by Drakeo The Ruler, including X4, Shoreline Mafia, and more. "His flow was massively influential to the point where people don't give him credit for its influence because they can't see the influence because it's permeated throughout all of rap so much," he described. Wack continued to protest, refusing to say that X4 was inspired by Drakeo. According to Adam, however, Drakeo would admit to it himself, as he's a "student of Drakeo."

What do you think of Adam22 claiming that Drakeo The Ruler was the most influential artist to come out of the West Coast in the past decade? Do you agree with him or not? Who do you think is the most influential artist to come out of the West Coast in the past ten years or so?

