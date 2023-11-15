FBG Butta Slams Adam22 For Calling Him A “Zesty” Snitch

Lately, FBG Butta's been making his rounds, claiming to have robbed Adam22 and No Jumper in various interviews. Adam22 has taken to social media to address the rapper's claims, denying that Butta actually took anything. The host went on to accuse him of snitching, noting that if he was able to lie about scamming him so easily, it's likely that he lied about that as well.

Adam threw a few jabs at the rapper in the process, claiming that whether or not he's "zesty" remains up for debate. He also said that he had a lengthy conversation with Butta recently, which saw him swear that he's an honest person. Adam appears to be confused by the entire situation, calling FBG Butta some kind of "sociopathic liar" and advising others not to believe a word he says.

Read More: Crip Mac Speaks On Adam22 Altercation

FBG Butta's Response To Adam22

FBG Butta fired back shortly after Adam shared his take. According to him, he has receipts to prove he "scammed" No Jumper, despite the internet personality's claims. He turned the tables on him, accusing him of being the one lying about the situation. It's unclear when Butta plans to drop the receipts, however, fans are eagerly awaiting them. Unfortunately, this is far from the first beef Adam22's gotten wrapped up in as of late. Last week, Shoebox Baby called him out for mentioning him during his interview with Sidney Starr, claiming that he'd rather he stop speaking on him altogether.

"Don't put my name in none of that s**t, gang," Shoebox Baby told Adam. "If it got something to do with some punk s**t, some b***h s**t, some snitch s**t, don't say my name with that s**t. I know it be all fun and games, but don't be playing like that, man." What do you think of FBG Butta's response to Adam22? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Adam22 & Lena The Plug To Launch New Reality Show Where Contestants Vie For A Threesome

[Via]