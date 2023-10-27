Sneako Presses Adam22 For Calling Him A “D*ck Eater”

Sneako is a livestreamer who has risen to prominence quite a bit over the past couple of years. Overall, he has brought controversy wherever he goes. He got heavily involved in the Red Pill world, which is known for its distasteful views on women and other marginalized groups. In fact, Sneako became good friends with Nick Fuentes. Fuentes subsequently went on to form a partnership with Kanye West. Consequently, the streamer got to tag along for the ride and starred in a video alongside the disgraced rapper.

Now, Sneako isn't nearly as popular as he was during the peak of the red pill wave. After all, Andrew Tate's legal situation put the kibosh on a lot of that stuff. Regardless, he has subsequently latched himself onto other creators and is now friends with Lil Pump. Last night, Sneako pulled up to an event that was being attended by a plethora of content creators. For instance, N3on was there, and so was No Jumper mogul, Adam22.

Sneako Isn't Very Tough

In the video above, posted by Akademiks TV, you can see the encounter between Sneako and Adam22. Overall, the streamer came in hot as he wanted to confront Adam about a word he used about him. According to Sneako, Adam called him a "d*ck eater." The No Jumper host seemed to be a bit intoxicated in the clip and didn't care about being pressed. In fact, he told the streamer that he has "d*ck eating tendencies." The streamer looked offended and wasn't all that impressed about being embarrassed on stream like that.

Either way, Adam22 will keep on saying what he wants in regard to Sneako. After all, streamers don't exactly have the reputation to retaliate in any meaningful capacity. Let us know what you think of the streamer and his antics, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world.

