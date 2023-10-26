DJ Akademiks Forced To Sit Through Sneako, N3on, & Lil Pump’s Ridiculous Song

DJ Akademiks has become good friends with a wide variety of streamers over the last year or so. Overall, Akademiks is streaming more than he ever has in the past. His deal with Rumble has facilitated this, and his fans have appreciated it. However, this also means associations with the likes of Sneako. For those who don't know, Sneako came to prominence for his foray into red pill content. Furthermore, he even got to meet Kanye West amid his Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannapolous arc.

Akademiks is also friendly with streamers like N3on, and Adin Ross, who are massive in their respective lanes. If you're not aware, N3on and Sneako are actually very good friends and hang out quite a bit. The two are even friendly with Lil Pump, who has appeared in quite a few of their streams. As it turns out, N3on, Sneako, and Pump have all cooked up a song together. Last night, while streaming with Sneako, Akademiks was forced to listen to the song. Against all odds, however, Ak enjoyed it.

DJ Akademiks Gives Sneako A Stamp Of Approval

As you can hear in the video above, the track features a drill beat with N3on starting off with a verse that can only be described as parody. In fact, it sounds like what a Conservative thinks rap music sounds like. Sneako's bars can also be seen as insensitive, although his ability to flow is much better than N3on's. By the end of it, Akademiks seemed hyped by the song and said he wasn't "glazing." His comments section certainly begs to differ on that one.

Only time will tell whether or not this song even comes out. Regardless, it definitely seems like something that Sneako and N3on are excited about. Let us know your thoughts on the snippet, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists.

