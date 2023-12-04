N3on Lashes Out At Crip Mac: "Suck A D*ck And Die"

N3on has become one of the most controversial streamers in the world. Overall, his success has mostly come from his associations with other people. For instance, he is known for his work with none other than Adin Ross. Furthermore, he has gotten big looks from the likes of Adam22, Sneako, and even Lil Pump. His associations have allowed him to participate in collaborative content, regardless of how exploitative it may be. At the end of the day, he has a lot of viewers and they won't go away.

If you know anything about N3on and his content, you understand that he loves to offend. Ultimately, without being offensive, he wouldn't exactly get anywhere. That said, he has started beef with a lot of people. He constantly goes after others, regardless of the kind of trouble it could land him in. Recently, he decided to point his frustrations towards Crip Mac. For those of you unaware, Crip Mac is a personality that first popped up on No Jumper and has subsequently become a target of livestreamers like N3on.

N3on Vs. Crip Mac

In the video above, N3on was upset with Crip Mac and let it be known. Essentially, he said that the man left his stream early and that their collaboration was bad. In fact, he told Crip Mac to "suck a d*ck and die." He presented numerous other expletives at Crip Mac and was pretty unrelenting in his criticisms. Overall, it was a lot of tough talk from a kid who typically folds when confronted directly. It remains to be seen how Crip Mac will respond to such blatant disrespect.

What are your thoughts on N3on? Is he a flash in the pan or the future of streaming? Let us know what you think, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite personalities.

