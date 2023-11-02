Crip Mac Roasts N3on For Believing Girlfriend’s Account Of Cheating Rumors

Crip Mac went hard on N3on in his response to the streamer saying he believes his girlfriend, Samantha Frank. "You scrawny, peasant motherf-cker. How the hell are you going to tell me that you believe when she say she celibate? You ain't f-cking, but she let somebody else? Her coochie and assh-le open. N-gga get yourself together, hood. Or I'll have you 50-50 in that baby snaps alley. You a little scrawny scrawny boy. I'm not a bully, cuh. Imma have another youngun like firefly come beat your ass. Don't that sitch play you, hood. Block her number and never contact her again. She another snake. Can I keep it 55th street? Get it fivegether, N3on hood," Mac said.

His response comes after N3on asked his followers to respect his decision in believing Frank. "Please have some respect. If u f-ck with me u will let me do what makes me happy. She genuinely makes me happy and keeps me going. Please let me live my life. I love y’all fr and appreciate y’all for caring about me so much. Best community in the world❤️," the streamer wrote on social media.

N3on Girlfriend Drama Explained

N3on's tweet comes after days of incessant attacks on his girlfriend. Adin Ross recently accused Frank of cheating on N3on after Frank admitted to staying in the same bed as another man. However, N3on initially defended his girlfriend from the allegations, saying that he believes Frank when she said she did not have sex with the man. This is because, according to N3on, Frank is celibate.

However, Ross has been very passionate in his attack on Frank. Ross' claims stem from allegations he heard about Frank at TwitchCon. Ross, an acolyte of Andrew Tate, went in hard on Frank last month. "This night, chat (September 29, 2023), and I want motherf-ckers to put it on god. I want people to really put it on god and tell me that she did not fly a guy out - she did not fly a guy out that night, in her hotel room, and sleep with him and f-ck. Okay? This is the craziest part! Talk about what you did at breakfast! You had breakfast with that guy and you tried putting it on somebody's tab! You had the audacity to eat breakfast with him, in front of everybody, and put it on somebody's tab! Yes, chat! Yes!" Ross said on stream.

