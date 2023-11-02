N3on Continues To Defend Girlfriend In New Statement

N3on has continued to defend his girlfriend in the face of infidelity accusations. "Please have some respect. If u f-ck with me u will let me do what makes me happy. She genuinely makes me happy and keeps me going. Please let me live my life. I love y’all fr and appreciate y’all for caring about me so much. Best community in the world❤️," the streamer wrote on social media.

The message comes after N3on previously defended his partner, Samantha Frank, over the allegations. Adin Ross recently accused Frank of cheating on N3on after Frank admitted to staying in the same bed as another man. However, N3on initially defended his girlfriend from the allegations, saying that he believes Frank when she said she did not have sex with the man. This is because, according to N3on, Frank is celibate.

Read More: N3on Meets Adam22 & Lena The Plug For The First Time During Stream: Video

Adin Ross Goes After N3on's Girlfriend

However, Ross has been very passionate in his attack on Frank. Ross' claims stem from allegations he heard about Frank at TwitchCon. Ross, an acolyte of Andrew Tate, went in hard on Frank last month. "This night, chat (September 29, 2023), and I want motherf-ckers to put it on god. I want people to really put it on god and tell me that she did not fly a guy out - she did not fly a guy out that night, in her hotel room, and sleep with him and f-ck. Okay? This is the craziest part! Talk about what you did at breakfast! You had breakfast with that guy and you tried putting it on somebody's tab! You had the audacity to eat breakfast with him, in front of everybody, and put it on somebody's tab! Yes, chat! Yes!" Ross said on stream.

This has led to further theories that Ross and N3on are currently beefing. While both deny it, the accusations were severe enough that Ricegum had to ask N3on about them at TwitchCon. Over dinner, Ricegum asked N3on if he and Ross were beefing, which N3on denied. "He's not talking to me right now. He told me that I need to go home and ground myself and he's right. I haven't seen my family in over a month and a half. They live in Houston and I've been in LA, Miami selling my soul. But I love Adin, ya know?" N3on clarified.

Read More: Blueface Defends N3on Saying The N-Word, Makes Offensive Statements About Indigenous Peoples In The Process

[via]