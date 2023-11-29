N3on Is A "B*tch" And Has A "Racist Aura," Hyperpop Daily Tells Adam22

Hyperpop Daily, an underground music reporter and SoundCloud lore historian, has taken aim at streamer N3on during an interview on No Jumper. At one point in the interview, Hyperpop called N3on a "b-tch" while also claiming that the incident in which N3on was reportedly jumped was fake. Furthermore, Hyperpop claimed that N3on had a "racist aura" and that he marketed his content to a fanbase of "little racist white kids".

Additionally, Hyperpop also referred to N3on as an "Adin Ross glazer" and attributed his "racist aura" to being part of his attempt to emulate Ross' style and beliefs. Overall, Hyperpop dismissed N3on as merely an imitation of Ross, whom he also did not speak of very highly. Adam22 made little attempt to defend N3on, despite being seemingly close with him at his recent birthday party.

There has been a lot of drama surrounding N3on in recent weeks. The streamer received a lot of backlash after defending his partner, Samantha Frank, against allegations of infidelity. "Please have some respect. If u f-ck with me u will let me do what makes me happy. She genuinely makes me happy and keeps me going. Please let me live my life. I love y’all fr and appreciate y’all for caring about me so much. Best community in the world❤️," he wrote on social media in early November. Furthermore, he said he believed that Frank had not cheated on him because they both practiced abstinence.

Elsewhere, the streamer also received "permission" from Blueface to say the n-word after saying "Indians are n-ggas" on an October livestream. "Indians are real n-ggas," the rapper told Adam22 on NoJumper. "I mean, who like Indians?" The LA rapper continued, bringing up the derogatory phrase "Indian Giver". Blueface doubled down after Adam22 pointed out that the phrase was about indigenous peoples in the Americas and not those of the Indian subcontinent. "Yeah but they're Indians, right?" Blueface said repeatedly in response.

