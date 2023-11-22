Adam22 Birthday Stream Included A N3on Soul-Selling Recreation: Watch

Adam22 is the man behind the No Jumper brand. At this point, there is no doubt that No Jumper is an iconic entity. Overall, he has done interviews with legendary artists. He has also done a lot for the underground rap scene. Although the No Jumper brand has gone through a massive shift as of late, there are still people out there who love Adam. His streams do numbers and he is constantly inviting controversy thanks to his relationship with Lena The Plug. At this point, he isn't going anywhere.

In fact, Adam seems to have a hold on the streaming world these days. Adin Ross, Fousey, Sneako, and even N3on are all people who have pulled up on Adam. Despite the age gaps, he is friends with these guys, and he knows they can bring him some younger viewers. That said, it should come as no surprise that he made a reference to N3on during his recent birthday stream. In the clip below, you can see Adam orchestrating a recreation of N3on selling his soul.

Adam22 Clowns N3on

This entire gag needs a bit of context in order for people to properly grasp. Essentially, N3on once claimed that Andrew Tate made him sell his soul. As a result, Adam decided to have some actors recreate what the scene may have looked like. It was all very ridiculous but if you are someone who enjoys this kind of lore, well, you will likely be entertained. That said, one has to wonder why Adam has gone so far into the streamer world. After all, he is a bit older for it.

Let us know your thoughts on all of these antics, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite personalities.

