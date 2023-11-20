DJ Akademiks Reveals Adam22’s NSFW Response To Diddy Allegations

DJ Akademiks has been having a lot of viewers on his streams over the last few days thanks to the Diddy situation. Overall, Diddy is being accused of abusing Cassie. There are some very horrific things being described in the lawsuit. For instance, Cassie alleges that she was trafficked. Furthermore, she says Diddy allegedly had men come over to sleep with her in front of him. It is all very harrowing stuff. Not to mention, the matter has seemingly been resolved as Cassie and Diddy reached a settlement just one day after the lawsuit was filed.

Akademiks has been very vocal about these allegations. Overall, he feels like not enough people are speaking on the whole thing. In his eyes, people are just simply too scared of Diddy which has led to this situation. However, there are some people who are willing to comment on the matter. One of those people is Adam22 who never minces words. In the clip below, Akademiks explained exactly what Adam had to say about the situation. Of course, it was NSFW.

DJ Akademiks Speaks On His Conversation With Adam

Essentially, the No Jumper founder thinks that it is interesting that Diddy is allegedly a c*ck. Akademiks used to tell Adam that only white men are into that sort of thing. Now, however, Adam feels as though the shoe is on the other foot, and he is excited to point that out. Of course, these claims against Diddy are simply allegations at this point, so Adam isn't confirmed in his assertions. Either way, it is clear that Akademiks got a good kick out of what Adam had to say on the matter.

Let us know what you think of Adam's comments, down below. Is he going too far? Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

