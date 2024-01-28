allegations
- RelationshipsLil Scrappy Claims Bambi Benson's Behavior Was So Egregious His Therapist Said People Wouldn't Believe ItScrappy's therapist told the rapper he was better off not exposing his ex-wife.By Ben Mock
- MusicReal Boston Richey Sets the Record Straight On Girlfriend's Age Amid Pedo AllegationsHe took the time to deny the rumors.By Tallie Spencer
- Music50 Cent Slams Floyd Mayweather Over "Stupid" Diddy Comments50 Cent wasn't happy with Floyd Mayweather's recent appearance on "The Pivot Podcast."By Cole Blake
- MusicFloyd Mayweather Refuses To Condemn Diddy: "Mistakes Happen"Floyd Mayweather says he doesn't want to "kick a man when he's down."By Cole Blake
- MusicJhene Aiko Reportedly Hit With Lawsuit Over 2022 Car CrashJhene Aiko is being accused of negligence.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsSuge Knight Accuses Left Eye Of Sleeping With Chilli's Baby Daddy, Claiming She Has HerpesDid Suge cross the line?By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTamika Mallory Speaks On Chris Brown's NBA All-Star Game ClaimsTamika Mallory has some questions about Chris Brown.By Cole Blake
- MusicMeek Mill Distances Himself From Vory Following Abuse Allegations: "We Cutting Ties"Meek Mill says Vory is no longer a part of Dream Chasers.By Cole Blake
- MusicRussell Simmons Faces Rape Allegation In New LawsuitThe former music video producer claims Russell Simmons assaulted her at his Manhattan apartment.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJonathan Majors And Meagan Good "Closer Than Ever" Despite New AllegationsThe pair recently took a cross-country road trip.By Ben Mock
- MusicDiddy Returns To IG Following Sexual Assault AllegationsDiddy promoted "The Love Album: Off The Grid" ahead of the Grammys.By Cole Blake
- MusicTia Kemp All Smiles After Accusing Rick Ross Of Sleeping With Gucci Mane's WifeTia Kemp remains unfazed amid her feud with her ex.By Caroline Fisher