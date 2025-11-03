Drake and Gracie Bon are going to be a story to watch throughout the rest of the week, at least. If you haven't been on X or Instagram in the last 12 hours, there's a lot to catch up on. Gracie Bon is a Panamanian model and influencer, and she's alleged that she used to date The Boy for a little bit. She alleges their fling started in 2021 as she was in the middle of a divorce.

She admitted to allegedly Dm'ing the superstar "hola," kickstarting their connection.

However, Gracie Bon alleges she cut him off entirely after he allegedly did "something really ugly to me." She goes onto mention a "gringo named Adin Ross. He invited everyone who was there for us to go to a concert in UK and as soon as I got there with my friend, I basically got blacklisted from every party."

She also added, "I feel like famous people do weird things, but they don't understand... I mean, I was like this is not the person I admired, that I was talking about and that was when it all ended..."

By the way, Gracie Bon shared all of this on La Casa De Alofoke. It's a reality TV show where social media stars live in a house together.

Drake & Gracie Bon

But now that this whole story is blowing up, she's growing worried about it. In a clip caught by itsavibe on X, her cast members believe she has a reason to be scared. To paraphrase, they believe Gracie said too much and that rich people have a lot of power. With that being said, they feel she needs to be more careful moving forward.

Gracie did try to get ahead of the narrative, clarifying to her housemates (and the internet) that Drake did nothing "illegal." Specifically, at the Adin Ross Wireless Festival in the UK. Additionally, she made sure to say that Drake wasn't actually with transsexual women neither per BatmanBruceW__.