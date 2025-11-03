Gracie Bon Claims 20 Percent Of Kendrick Lamar's Attacks On Drake In "Not Like Us" Are True

NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Model Gracie Bon was on La Casa de Alofoke, where she leveled a plethora of allegations against Drake, and even brought up "Not Like Us."

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's 2024 showdown remains one of the biggest rap battles in the history of hip-hop. Now that the dust has settled, it is clear that Kendrick was the winner. However, there are certainly still fans out there who believe Drizzy was the one who came out on top. Meanwhile, "Not Like Us" remains one of the biggest diss tracks of all-time, and was considered to be the battle's knockout blow.

Recently, the song was brought up during an episode of La Casa De Alofoke. It is a reality show in which numerous people live in a house together, Big Brother style. One of the cast members this season is model Gracie Bon. During the episode, she revealed that she allegedly used to date Drake.

Eventually, the two allegedly had a falling out, and Bon claims that Drake even blackballed her from the industry. Furthermore, she alleged that Drake was doing "weird" things at his parties that made her uncomfortable. At one point during the show, Bon was asked whether or not Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us," was accurate. It was here where she claimed 20 percent of it was true.

Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"

Many social media users hopped on X to speculate on what was true and what wasn't. In the end, the model did not specify what she meant by any of this. Not to mention, there were plenty of Drake fans taking a victory lap, noting that this means 80 percent of the song was actually a lie.

It should also be noted that Drake has since responded to Gracie Bon's allegations, as Adin Ross reacted to them on his stream. The artist was quick to say "big cap... black balled is crazy."

If one thing is certain right now, this is a huge deal for La Casa De Alofoke, as they are now in the middle of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle. As for Gracie Bon, it remains to be seen whether or not she will continue to speak on the drake situation.

