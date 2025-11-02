Drake Catches "Not Like Us" Stray From MLB On FOX After World Series

Drake is used to getting hate, and given his massive success, we're sure he doesn't mind most of the time. Maybe the closest call we got to that – if you agree with that statement – was last year's Kendrick Lamar battle, which will presumably get some lyrical focus on his upcoming album ICEMAN. Drizzy speaks through success, but fans and media outlets will form their own narratives. Up next on the eternal OVO and pgLang war is the reaction to the Los Angeles Dodgers beating the Toronto Blue Jays in the MLB World Series.

Of course, from the moment this was in the cards, fans immediately drew the parallels. Now that the Dodgers have a "Back To Back," though, folks went overdrive. For example, even MLB On FOX couldn't help but joke about this connection at The Boy's expense. They posted a meme on Twitter that features the Compton lyricist driving away in his GNX, literally leaving his Toronto rival in the dust while the road beneath him reads, "THEY NOT LIKE US."

Drake Lawsuit

Other companies and media entities like Nike and Complex have also referenced this beef in their World Series game seven coverage. The former didn't aim at the 6ix God in an Instagram post, opting instead just for Kendrick's "squabble up," whereas the latter referenced the aforementioned Meek Mill diss track on IG.

However, this reference to the Grammy-winning West Coast banger is particularly interesting in the pantheon of "Drake curse" reactions. That's because of Drake's failed defamation lawsuit against his label UMG for releasing and promoting the song. Maybe if the suit wasn't starting an appeal process right now after its dismissal, he could've included this MLB On Fox reference alongside his jabs at the Grammys, the Super Bowl, and many more.