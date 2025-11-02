Kendrick Lamar Fans Troll Drake For Toronto's Shocking World Series Loss

The Drake curse – if you believe in such narratives – is seemingly alive and well, according to haters and Kendrick Lamar fans who are having a field day on social media. The Los Angeles Dodgers secured a shocking comeback with against the Toronto Blue Jays at game seven of the MLB World Series last night (Saturday, November 1), coming back after being down three to two in the series.

Drizzy was actually in attendance last night in his home city's Rogers Centre per 2cool2bl0g on Instagram, likely experiencing the highs and lows the whole 6ix felt throughout the tight game. But while other fans can just call it a well-fought battle and move on with their lives, he has to relive 2024's loss to K.Dot in the rap battle space... Because the fans and the artists just can't let it go.

Drake's Toronto Blue Jays support this World Series already added fuel to that narrative fire, which became clear the moment the matchup was revealed. The Dodgers won the World Series last year as well, marking a "Back To Back" that obviously led to many memes online.

Drake Bet On Blue Jays

Whether or not you're tired of this titanic beef at this point, Stans will remind us time and time again of why this rivalry is so easy to get lost in. With ICEMAN on the way, maybe a solo album from the 6ix God is the last piece of the puzzle for die-hards to keep that umpteenth Twitter take or reaction in the drafts.

Elsewhere, given Drake's previous sports gambling ambition, fans wondered whether or not he placed any money on the Toronto Blue Jays to win the World Series last night. It doesn't seem like he did, or at least, there's no social media record of it.

