Kendrick Lamar Fans Troll Drake For Toronto's Shocking World Series Loss

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.8K Views
Kendrick Lamar Fans Drake Toronto World Series Loss Hip Hop News
Oct 29, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic walks past recording artist Drake (tan jacket) and his son during the first half of a game against the Houston Rockets at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar's Los Angeles Dodgers had a wild game seven comeback against Drake's Toronto Blue Jays... Talk about a back to back.

The Drake curse – if you believe in such narratives – is seemingly alive and well, according to haters and Kendrick Lamar fans who are having a field day on social media. The Los Angeles Dodgers secured a shocking comeback with against the Toronto Blue Jays at game seven of the MLB World Series last night (Saturday, November 1), coming back after being down three to two in the series.

Drizzy was actually in attendance last night in his home city's Rogers Centre per 2cool2bl0g on Instagram, likely experiencing the highs and lows the whole 6ix felt throughout the tight game. But while other fans can just call it a well-fought battle and move on with their lives, he has to relive 2024's loss to K.Dot in the rap battle space... Because the fans and the artists just can't let it go.

Drake's Toronto Blue Jays support this World Series already added fuel to that narrative fire, which became clear the moment the matchup was revealed. The Dodgers won the World Series last year as well, marking a "Back To Back" that obviously led to many memes online.

Drake Bet On Blue Jays

Whether or not you're tired of this titanic beef at this point, Stans will remind us time and time again of why this rivalry is so easy to get lost in. With ICEMAN on the way, maybe a solo album from the 6ix God is the last piece of the puzzle for die-hards to keep that umpteenth Twitter take or reaction in the drafts.

Elsewhere, given Drake's previous sports gambling ambition, fans wondered whether or not he placed any money on the Toronto Blue Jays to win the World Series last night. It doesn't seem like he did, or at least, there's no social media record of it.

Fan Reactions

But Drake might want to avoid gambling now. He is part of two class action lawsuits against Stake and others for allegedly promoting an illegal gambling operation that affects impressionable youth. The 6ix God hasn't publicly responded to this at press time. His earlier 2025 had more of a lucky streak, but again, there's a lot of ICEMAN hope.

