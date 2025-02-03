Drake Gets Absolutely Cooked By The Internet Following Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Grammys

It's a good day for Drake haters... Sadly, one of many as of late. When he rapped "Kendrick just opened his mouth, someone go hand him a Grammy right now" on "Family Matters" back in May, the world witnessed someone who had never been so wrong to be so right. Last night (Sunday, February 2), that self-fulfilling prophecy came to life as Kendrick Lamar won every single nomination he got for "Not Like Us," specifically Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. And of course, the Internet was quick to clown The Boy.

However, plenty of OVO Stans and non-partisan hip-hop participants were not so impressed with Kendrick Lamar's wins, whether they pointed to that "Family Matters" bar or not. Call it coping or call it the underdog story, but a lot of people assumed from Drake's own jabs that he was more than ready to engage with K.Dot. Then, as we all know, the 6ix God became the underdog faster than you could say "Dear Adonis," and we don't doubt that he will bounce back strong with whatever he drops next, whether that's his collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR or... Another lawsuit, perhaps?

Drake Faces The Internet's Relentless Clowning For Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Grammy Wins

Jokes aside, a lot of people reacting to the Kendrick Lamar wins also find it curious that a room full of the music industry sang along to "Not Like Us" and truly celebrated it, which is its own darkly ironic turn of events for another time. But regardless of this victory lap for "Not Like Us" and the battle as a whole, Drake is as commercially dominant as ever. He became the first rapper to hit a billion Spotify streams in 2025 (Kendrick was just a few days off) and he also got two new diamond-eligible songs in "Started From The Bottom" and "Passionfruit."

More Reactions