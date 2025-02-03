Grammys Crowd Sing "A-Minor" Line And Dances To Drake Disses During Kendrick Lamar's Big Win

Just a nightmare evening for Drake.

Kendrick Lamar had a massive night at the Grammys as he swept the five categories he was nominated for. In all five of these categories, he won for "Not Like Us." Of course, this was his diss track aimed at Drake and it was arguably the biggest rap song of 2024. Overall, Kendrick won the award for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Song of the Year, and even Record of the Year. It was an incredible sweep that exerted maximum pain on his opponent.

Perhaps the worst thing to happen to Drake, however, was the response from the Grammys crowd in regards to "Not Like Us." When Kendrick Lamar won Record of the Year, the song played throughout the arena, and it was here where the crowd began to dance and sing along to the song. In fact, as you can hear below, there were some who sang along to the A-minor line. It was an embarrassing moment for Drizzy, who is currently on tour in Australia right now.

Kendrick Lamar Wins Big And The Crowd Loves It

This was a huge night for Kendrick, however, and next weekend, he will have yet another huge Sunday evening, this time in New Orleans, Louisiana. The artist is playing the Super Bowl and it should be one of the biggest performances of his entire career. Fans are very excited to see how this is going to play out and who will be there to perform alongside him. SZA is confirmed as the guest, but there could be many others who pop out during the festivities.

With his five wins tonight, Kendrick now has 22 Grammy wins. This is an absurd amount, and he continues to stack his chips. In 2026, GNX will be Grammy eligible and it would not be shocking if he won for that. Only time will tell what else is in store for K. Dot as 2025 progresses.

