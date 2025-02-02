Kendrick Lamar Makes History By Winning Best Rap Performance And Best Rap Song Grammy For "Not Like Us"

Kendrick Lamar has made history at the Grammys tonight as "Not Like Us" won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance. Of course, this is the first time in the history of the Grammys that an artist won for a diss track. Just a couple of minutes later, Lamar won yet again, this time in the Best Rap Song category. Overall, this is a huge milestone for Lamar as he continues to increase his win totals at the Grammys. Obviously "Not Like Us" was a powerhouse of a song so it should come as no surprise that it captured the win.

No one could have ever predicted this about a year ago. In March of 2024, Kendrick set things off with "Like That," a song that was also nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. "Not Like Us" became the biggest rap hit of 2024 and some could argue it is one of hip-hop's biggest songs ever. There are even a ton of fans out there who deem it to be the greatest diss song of all-time. The mere fact that this song somehow got two Grammys just goes to show the impact that Lamar had.

Kendrick Lamar Wins Again

It was a special moment at the Premiere ceremony as Mustard got to accept the award. He was the producer of the song and many found his production to be the driving factor behind the song's success. As for Drake, he probably doesn't love the fact that this song is doing so well. After all, he is suing his record label over it which should tell you everything you need to know.