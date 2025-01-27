NFL/Apple Music's New Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" Super Bowl Ad Has Fans Convinced He Will Perform Drake Diss At Halftime

Fans have been speculating if the Drake diss song, "Not Like Us," would be performed since it was announced last September that Kendrick Lamar would be the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performer. Sunday's promotion by the NFL and Apple Music of Lamar performing at the Super Bowl while the diss song's instrumental played during the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders' NFC Championship game fueled the curiousity. "59 Halftime show, catch Kendrick Lamar at the top of his game," said Kevin Burkhardt, Fox football broadcaster. Social media quickly shared the commercial with fans weighing in on the possibility immediately.

Fans shared mixed reactions about the promo with some believing that Lamar will not perform the song, while others believed he will certainly perform the song during his Halftime Show performance. "Still don’t think he’ll perform it at the super bowl but IMAGINE," tweeted an X user. Another user followed up with, "Good times! Remember when that sore loser tried to censor NLU? Now, this song is being performed at Super Bowl." Many fans referred to Drake's current lawsuit with Universal Music Group over the promotion of "Not Like Us."

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Super Bowl LIX Promo Drops

The Grammy-nominated track was released during a heated back-and-forth between Lamar and Drake in Summer 2024. The song was a response to Drake's "The Heart Pt. 6," released in May 2024. In the track, Lamar claims Drake likes young women, colonizer of Altanta hip-hop, and more. The hit song has already achieved diamond-status, according to the RIAA. Drake has referenced lyrics from the song on several ocassions, including his latest livestream with Adin Ross.

Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show performance will include special guest SZA. The two are set to hit the road in April on the Grand National Tour. SZA appeared on Kendrick Lamar's latest album, GNX, on popular tracks "luther" and "gloria." SZA is also featured in the latest Super Bowl commercial as she throws a bucket of Gatorade on Lamar.