Drake Shares "Take Care" Message To Toronto While Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Super Bowl Promo Airs

Drake teases the arrival of his anticipated joint album with PartyNextDoor in latest Instagram Story dedicated to Toronto. In the post, the 6 God shows an evening view of the famous CN Tower. He captioned the story with a "take care" message to Toronto, encourage the city to look out for each other. It reads: "Love to all the 6'ers. Winter months are the toughest. Shit can be depressing so take care of yourselves and try show love to each other. Be back in a flas. $$$oon."

The rap star's closing remarks tease the upcoming collaboration announced last October. Drake has used the reference of three dollar signs in his stories before to promote the anticipated album. PND and Drizzy promised to bring back that cold R&B feeling with their joint album. Drizzy signed Party to his OVO imprint in 2013. PartyNextDoor released his latest album, P4, in April 2024. Previous collaborations between Drizzy and Party include "Recognize," "Members Only," "Preach," and "Loyal."

Drake Tells Toronto "Be Back In A Flash"

Drake's latest Instagram Story appears while the NFL and Apple Music promote Kendrick Lamar's upcoming Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance with the instrumental to the 6 God diss track, "Not Like Us," played. FOX NFL analyst Kevin Burkhardt would claim that Kendrick Lamar will be at the "top of his game" during the performance as the rap star walked through the end zone in the commercial. The new promo spread across social media instantly. Fans weighed in on the possibility if Lamar will perform the diss song while bashing Drizzy's current lawsuit against Universal Music Group over the track.