Drake's Lawsuit Against UMG Over "Not Like Us" Blasted For Putting Artistic Freedom At Risk

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: All Star Game
Feb 14, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake and director Spike Lee in attendance in the first half of the NBA All Star Game at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
If successful, could this actually set a dangerous precedent?

Drake continues to find a lot of backlash and controversy in his path following his federal defamation lawsuit against his distributor Universal Music Group for releasing Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track. With each passing day, the reactions extend beyond hardcore hip-hop fans and into more traditional publications and emerging media leaders, especially when it comes to more big-picture analysis. For example, a recent article from The Guardian posits the lack of successful precedent for a case like this, and also brings up the hypocrisy of Aubrey Graham using lyrics in court after his support of Young Thug, who faced similar scrutiny.

For one, this article from The Guardian points out one highly relevant defamation case in rap music that suggests Drake will have a very difficult time finding what he wants. This is the legal filing from Debbie Mathers against her son Eminem back in 1999, for which she sought $11 million for his lines about her drug use on The Slim Shady EP. The court only awarded her $25,000, which reportedly turned to $1,600 after legal and lawyer fees.

Read More: DDG Pledges His Unbreakable Allegiance To Drake

Drake At A Toronto Raptors Game
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors
Jan 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (standing) watches the action between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With this context in mind – plus other defamation cases orbiting around the culture – it's clear that defamation cases are incredibly tough to win for celebrities in such an expansive public eye. For Drake, who remains one of the biggest superstars in the music industry, it will clearly be an uphill battle, which is why people have their own theories as to why he launched this lawsuit. Perhaps this all only relates to his contract negotiations with UMG as a point of leverage, but even the most casual hip-hop listeners seem to believe that this will impact his reputation for the rest of his career.

Of course, a key point to emphasize is the cultural, historical, and artistic relevance of diss tracks and rap battles throughout hip-hop's 50-year-plus history, even if the specific starting point is up for debate. Although it seems very unlikely that Drake will prevail – and we're not here to minimize the negative events he faced in the wake of the beef – the media world understands how dangerous this could be as a tool for artists, labels, and litigators to suppress artistic expression.

Read More: The Joe Budden Podcast Debates Verzuz Matchup Between Drake & Jay-Z: Who Would Win?

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
drake lawsuit against umg Music Drake's Federal Lawsuit Against UMG: The Biggest Takeaways 2.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K
Drake Not Like Us lawsuit petition Music Drake's "Not Like Us" Petitions: A Guide To The Rapper's Allegations Against UMG 4.3K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 3.1K