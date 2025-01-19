Drake Returns To Instagram And Seems Unfazed By Backlash To His UMG Lawsuit

Drake is probably one of the few rappers in history that can launch a lawsuit against their distributor and somehow retain a lot of the benefit of the doubt. At least, that's what many of his supporters claim concerning his federal defamation filing against Universal Music Group for releasing Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track, even if the rest of hip-hop doesn't quite agree with that sentiment. Regardless, The Boy continues to live large and refrain from showing signs of stress. He recently took to his Instagram Story to post a large collection of clothes, artwork, a luxurious room, and a fancy cocktail.

In addition, Drake shared various "$$$" messages in these posts, which he seems to use to refer to either his upcoming collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR or his partnership with Stake and the massive betting payouts (or losses) that come with it. In either case, these posts remain far too vague and nondescript to really make heads or tails of, but with the context of the UMG lawsuit in mind, of course fans and haters alike are looking for every possible nugget that could explain it or provide more nuance to it.

Drake's Latest IG Stories

Then again, the only statement we really heard from Drake about this lawsuit – or rather, his previous legal petitions – came from an allegedly leaked DM with Chris Blake Griffith, so don't expect him to fully speak on a delicate legal matter like this anytime soon. After all, he rarely has a lot to say about any given topic these days, a not-so-uncommon quality among today's superstars that we can't really blame him for. But it means that each new IG Story post faces clowning for the same reasons and keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

Will Drake use social media to elaborate on his controversial move or does he just want to flex some more? Probably the latter, if we're being honest, but the future is unpredictable. In any case, he will need to do a lot to spin the narrative around this legal move and reclaim some sense of loyalty and respect to the culture, as people will run with whatever interpretation they have until a first-hand source changes the dynamic.