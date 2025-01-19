Drake Returns To Instagram And Seems Unfazed By Backlash To His UMG Lawsuit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.9K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drizzy's IG Stories (almost) never show signs of stress.

Drake is probably one of the few rappers in history that can launch a lawsuit against their distributor and somehow retain a lot of the benefit of the doubt. At least, that's what many of his supporters claim concerning his federal defamation filing against Universal Music Group for releasing Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss track, even if the rest of hip-hop doesn't quite agree with that sentiment. Regardless, The Boy continues to live large and refrain from showing signs of stress. He recently took to his Instagram Story to post a large collection of clothes, artwork, a luxurious room, and a fancy cocktail.

In addition, Drake shared various "$$$" messages in these posts, which he seems to use to refer to either his upcoming collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR or his partnership with Stake and the massive betting payouts (or losses) that come with it. In either case, these posts remain far too vague and nondescript to really make heads or tails of, but with the context of the UMG lawsuit in mind, of course fans and haters alike are looking for every possible nugget that could explain it or provide more nuance to it.

Read More: Xzibit Explains How Drake Loss To Kendrick Lamar: "Stepped To Someone You Shouldn't"

Drake's Latest IG Stories

Then again, the only statement we really heard from Drake about this lawsuit – or rather, his previous legal petitions – came from an allegedly leaked DM with Chris Blake Griffith, so don't expect him to fully speak on a delicate legal matter like this anytime soon. After all, he rarely has a lot to say about any given topic these days, a not-so-uncommon quality among today's superstars that we can't really blame him for. But it means that each new IG Story post faces clowning for the same reasons and keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

Will Drake use social media to elaborate on his controversial move or does he just want to flex some more? Probably the latter, if we're being honest, but the future is unpredictable. In any case, he will need to do a lot to spin the narrative around this legal move and reclaim some sense of loyalty and respect to the culture, as people will run with whatever interpretation they have until a first-hand source changes the dynamic.

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Reveals Why DJ Akademiks Accusing LeBron James Of Cheating Was A Bad Idea

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 2.9K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.0K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 526
News Authentic 203