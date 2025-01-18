Joe Budden Suggests Drake Is A Hypocrite For Citing Safety Concerns In UMG Lawsuit

Earlier this week, Drake took his legal dispute with Universal Music Group (UMG) to another level by filing a new lawsuit. In it, he accuses the company of knowingly spreading the “false and malicious narrative” that he's a pedophile by promoting Kendrick Lamar's song "Not Like Us." The suit has earned big reactions from social media users and peers. During a recent episode of his podcast, for example, Joe Budden shared his take on it.

In a clip from the episode, Budden weighs in on Drake claiming that he fears for his safety since UMG allowed Kendrick to use his house on the cover of his diss track. He cited multiple incidents that took place at his home shortly after the song's release. This included his security guard being shot, and an intruder using their bare hands to dig under his fence and get onto his property. “In the two decades leading up to May of 2024, although Drake was constantly in the public eye, nothing remotely like these events had ever happened to him or his family,” the lawsuit alleges.

Joe Budden Alleges Drake "Applauded" Fans Who Showed Up At His House in 2016

Budden says he's not about violence in any capacity. He does, however, think that Drake's claims are somewhat hypocritical. Back in 2016, some alleged Drake fans ran up on Budden at his house, prompting a heated encounter. After the fact, Drake reportedly followed one of the fans on Instagram. "I'm not with the violence, I'm not with nobody crib getting shot up," Budden began. "But I want to say, sh*t, I watched that house be built for however many years. That house has been featured in every magazine that there is."

"He's also himself divulged stories of fans attempting to break into his home [...] I assume that comes with being one of the biggest stars in the world," Budden continued. "On the flip side, whenever him and I got into whatever we got into and them fans showed up to my house, he incentivized that [...] He cheered them on, he put them on a public platform, he applauded that behavior."