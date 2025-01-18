Joe Budden Suggests Drake Is A Hypocrite For Citing Safety Concerns In UMG Lawsuit

BY Caroline Fisher 1.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Joe Budden claims Drake "applauded" the fans who showed up to his house in 2016.

Earlier this week, Drake took his legal dispute with Universal Music Group (UMG) to another level by filing a new lawsuit. In it, he accuses the company of knowingly spreading the “false and malicious narrative” that he's a pedophile by promoting Kendrick Lamar's song "Not Like Us." The suit has earned big reactions from social media users and peers. During a recent episode of his podcast, for example, Joe Budden shared his take on it.

In a clip from the episode, Budden weighs in on Drake claiming that he fears for his safety since UMG allowed Kendrick to use his house on the cover of his diss track. He cited multiple incidents that took place at his home shortly after the song's release. This included his security guard being shot, and an intruder using their bare hands to dig under his fence and get onto his property. “In the two decades leading up to May of 2024, although Drake was constantly in the public eye, nothing remotely like these events had ever happened to him or his family,” the lawsuit alleges.

Read More: Drake's Federal Lawsuit Against UMG: The Biggest Takeaways

Joe Budden Alleges Drake "Applauded" Fans Who Showed Up At His House in 2016

Budden says he's not about violence in any capacity. He does, however, think that Drake's claims are somewhat hypocritical. Back in 2016, some alleged Drake fans ran up on Budden at his house, prompting a heated encounter. After the fact, Drake reportedly followed one of the fans on Instagram. "I'm not with the violence, I'm not with nobody crib getting shot up," Budden began. "But I want to say, sh*t, I watched that house be built for however many years. That house has been featured in every magazine that there is."

"He's also himself divulged stories of fans attempting to break into his home [...] I assume that comes with being one of the biggest stars in the world," Budden continued. "On the flip side, whenever him and I got into whatever we got into and them fans showed up to my house, he incentivized that [...] He cheered them on, he put them on a public platform, he applauded that behavior."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Seemingly Retracts His Claims That Drake Helped LeBron James Cheat

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA: Awards Show Music Joe Budden Suggests Lucian Grainge Could End Drake Amid UMG Lawsuit 4.1K
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Music Joe Budden Speculates Drake Could Remove Music From Spotify Amid Legal Battle 1.9K
Entertainment: 60th Annual Grammy Awards Music DJ Akademiks & Joe Budden Think Drake Should Invest In Promotion Like Kendrick Lamar 3.1K
NBA: In Season Tournament-Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers Music Stephen A Smith Drags Drake For Threatening UMG Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” 2.1K