Joe Budden Suggests Lucian Grainge Could End Drake Amid UMG Lawsuit

NBA: Awards Show
Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Canadian rapper Drake poses for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Brad Penner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Joe Budden is not happy with Drake.

Earlier this week, Drake decided to take legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG). In a pre-action filing in a Texas court, he accused the label and Spotify of artificially boosting Kendrick Lamar's hit diss track, "Not Like Us." He then proceeded to accuse UMG of defamation, alleging that the company could have prevented the release of the song, in which Kendrick “falsely [accuses] him of being a sex offender.”

“UMG … could have refused to release or distribute the song or required the offending material to be edited and/or removed,” the lawsuit reads, per Billboard. “But UMG chose to do the opposite. UMG designed, financed and then executed a plan to turn ‘Not Like Us’ into a viral mega-hit with the intent of using the spectacle of harm to Drake and his businesses to drive consumer hysteria and, of course, massive revenues. That plan succeeded, likely beyond UMG’s wildest expectations.”

Joe Budden Unleashes On Drake In Response To New "Not Like Us" Lawsuit

Unsurprisingly, Drake's latest move has earned mixed reactions from social media users. While some are siding with the Toronto rapper, others think he's simply doing all of this out of jealousy. During a recent episode of his podcast, for example, Joe Budden weighed in on the debacle. He made it clear that he thought it was a bad decision, ripping Drake to shreds. According to him, Drake previously had UMG's CEO Lucian Grainge in his corner, but that's not the case anymore.

"You've been behind the scenes being the biggest sack of sh*t you can possibly be. I'm not here to f*cking play games with you n****s. N****s know what it is out there," he said in part. "This n****s been a sack of sh*t behind the scenes and because he got fans and had Lucian, everybody just gets to turn a blind eye. The blind eye days are done."

