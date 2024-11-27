Joe Budden Claims Lil Wayne Made A Kendrick Lamar Diss Record After Kendrick Refused To Take His Call

Rapper Lil Wayne performs at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, April 11, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. Zach Boyden-Holmes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Does Lil Wayne stand a chance?

Last week, Kendrick Lamar surprised the world by unleashing his new album, GNX. The project arrived with zero notice, leaving social media users in shambles. On it, he dives into various topics that fans have been waiting to hear his take on. This includes his upcoming performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in Louisiana, which was announced back in September. The announcement sparked a great deal of backlash, as many felt as though the opportunity should have gone to New Orleans native Lil Wayne.

Weezy himself even hopped online amid the outrage to confirm that he was disappointed by the apparent snub. "That hurt, it hurt a lot… I thought there was nothing better than that spot, on that stage, on that platform," he admitted. “It broke me, but I'm just trying to put myself back together." Evidently, Kendrick didn't appreciate this, and addressed the debacle in his song "wacced out murals."

Joe Budden Says Lil Wayne Got In The Booth

"Used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down," he raps, later adding "Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me." Now, Joe Budden has claimed that in response to the song, Lil Wayne tried to call Kendrick up. Unfortunately, however, he didn't answer. According to Budden, this led Lil Wayne to take a different approach.

"I'm hearing that somebody picked up the phone, tried to call and see what the energy was, I'm hearing that Kendrick didn't answer," he said. "I'm hearing that Wayne went in the booth." Budden and his co-hosts went on to debate whether or not Lil Wayne would stand a chance against Kendrick, particularly considering the high the Compton rapper has been on in recent months. Of course, this remains to be seen, when and if the supposed diss track ever sees the light of day.

