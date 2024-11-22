Kendrick Lamar Calls Out Lil Wayne For Lack Of Support After Super Bowl Announcement

Entertainment: 60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar is speaking his mind.

Earlier today, Kendrick Lamar shocked the world by dropping his new album GNX with absolutely no notice. The release followed months of rumors that he had a new project on the way. So far, social media users aren't disappointed. As reactions continue to roll in, listeners are taking note of any particularly interesting references. This includes a few on the opening track, "wacced out murals."

In the second verse, Kendrick appears to call out Lil Wayne and others for their reaction to him securing a headlining slot at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. This was announced back in September and quickly sparked outrage among hip-hop fans and artists. Many felt as though the opportunity should have gone to Lil Wayne, a pioneer of the genre who's from New Orleans, where the event will take place. Weezy himself even hopped online amid the backlash to address the apparent snub, admitting that he was hurt by it. “That hurt, it hurt a lot… I thought there was nothing better than that spot, on that stage, on that platform," he said at the time.

Kendrick Lamar Addresses Lil Wayne Super Bowl Snub On GNX

It looks like Kendrick is feeling a bit slighted himself, however. In his song, he recalls supporting Lil Wayne and expresses disappointment that it's not been reciprocated. “I used to bump Tha Carter 3, I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down,” he raps. “Got the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me, all these n***** agitated I’m just glad it’s on they faces."

Lil Wayne isn't the only one Kendrick calls out in the track, however. He also recalls Snoop Dogg posting Drake's infamous AI diss, "Taylor Made Freestyle," on his Instagram Story shortly after it was released. He seemed let down by that too, claiming that he couldn't believe it and hoped it was just "the edibles."

