Lil Wayne Fans & Collaborators Express Outrage Over Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Halftime Show

Super Bowl LIV will take place in New Orleans, and even big Kendrick Lamar fans think that Lil Wayne deserved the spot.

So many hip-hop fans are excited for Kendrick Lamar's recently announced Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. However, even some of his strongest supporters admit that Jay-Z and the NFL missed out on a massive and more well-deserved opportunity to bring Lil Wayne to the massive stage. Whether it was Young Money goons or people who are typically Drake/Weezy haters, a lot of people discussed this move and made their case for the Cash Money icon. Not only that, but Tunechi's engineer and producer Fabian Marasciullo took to his Instagram Story on Sunday (September 8) to seemingly react to Kendrick's announcement.

"Confused. Disappointed. Angry. But most of all. Inspired," he wrote on IG, which led many to assume that he was talking about the NFL picking Kendrick Lamar instead of Lil Wayne. "Will never again be in a position or have the [goat emoji] in a position where we are at the mercy of someone elses decision. We will make the decisions." Of course, another element to consider is Wayne's loyalty to Drake in regards to the Kendrick battle, plus the fact that the Compton lyricist mocked his Toronto rival's teases toward a "Game 2."

Lil Wayne's Producer Seems To Address Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl

Another argument in Lil Wayne's favor is that the next two Super Bowls will be in California, so Kendrick Lamar would've had his shot. Overall, though, it's clear that the public's reaction to all this – no matter where they lean – falls victim to the lack of public knowledge about the business background of all this. But maybe this conversation would all become moot if the pgLang creative brings Weezy out in February. It's very unlikely when you consider Young Money's family ties, but Kendrick sticking up for Wayne on "Not Like Us" indicates that he still has a lot of love for him. Check out more takes on this Super Bowl debate down below.

Fans Debate