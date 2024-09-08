Kendrick Lamar Responds To Drake In Super Bowl Announcement: "No Round 2s"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares10.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
British Summer Time Festival - Florence And The Machine
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Kendrick Lamar performs as part of British Summer Time Festival at Hyde Park on July 2, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Redferns/Getty Images)
Kendrick doesn't need the rematch.

For the umpteenth time in 2024, Kendrick Lamar has stopped the hip-hop world in its tracks. He just announced on Sunday (September 8) that he will be the headlining act at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. In his announcement video, K.Dot even made a cheeky and downright dismissive reference to his victory in the Drake battle that raged on just a few months ago. "You know it's only one opportunity to win a championship. No round two's," he says at one point in the video linked in the post below. This, of course, electrified a lot of fans, whether they are Kendrick fans or not.

Furthermore, this "Round 2" reference is about Drake's recent IG burner post about "winning Game 2," which many took as a direct reference to the Kendrick Lamar battle. We don't know what he actually meant by this, though, as a "Game 2" can mean many different things. Does the 6ix God actually plan on lyrically battling the Compton rapper again or is this more of a symbolic flex about career longevity and commercial success? After all, anyone who truly thought that the OVO mogul's career would be over after this beef is delusional.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Scores Yet Another "Not Like Us" Milestone As Drake Tries To "Win Game 2"

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Announcement

With all this feud discourse in mind, you can already imagine the kind of criticisms and praises that Kendrick Lamar and Drake fans are throwing out in reaction to this. When one fan gets excited about Kendrick stomping on Drizzy for the millionth time, another fan thinks that "Not Like Us" is Mr. Syrup Sandwiches' only big hit. Nevertheless, this adds to some other teases about the former TDE lyricist's next moves, including a possible future collab with Playboi Carti. Don't get your hopes up, though: that's still purely speculative as of writing this article.

Meanwhile, we can't wait to see what Kendrick Lamar brings to the Super Bowl halftime show next year, especially as this suggests that he might drop something to pair with it. But that wasn't the case for Rihanna, so let's not get our hopes up. In any case, this should definitely mitigate some of the lost momentum that some people attributed to his tardiness. Whether or not any of this actually relates back to the Drake battle remains a mystery, as this announcement suggests that The Boy will be yapping to a brick wall if he tries to re-engage.

Read More: Teezo Touchdown's Response To Being Mentioned On Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Is A Masterclass In Pacifism

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...