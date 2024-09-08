Kendrick Lamar Responds To Drake In Super Bowl Announcement: "No Round 2s"

Kendrick doesn't need the rematch.

For the umpteenth time in 2024, Kendrick Lamar has stopped the hip-hop world in its tracks. He just announced on Sunday (September 8) that he will be the headlining act at the Super Bowl LIX halftime show in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. In his announcement video, K.Dot even made a cheeky and downright dismissive reference to his victory in the Drake battle that raged on just a few months ago. "You know it's only one opportunity to win a championship. No round two's," he says at one point in the video linked in the post below. This, of course, electrified a lot of fans, whether they are Kendrick fans or not.

Furthermore, this "Round 2" reference is about Drake's recent IG burner post about "winning Game 2," which many took as a direct reference to the Kendrick Lamar battle. We don't know what he actually meant by this, though, as a "Game 2" can mean many different things. Does the 6ix God actually plan on lyrically battling the Compton rapper again or is this more of a symbolic flex about career longevity and commercial success? After all, anyone who truly thought that the OVO mogul's career would be over after this beef is delusional.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Announcement

With all this feud discourse in mind, you can already imagine the kind of criticisms and praises that Kendrick Lamar and Drake fans are throwing out in reaction to this. When one fan gets excited about Kendrick stomping on Drizzy for the millionth time, another fan thinks that "Not Like Us" is Mr. Syrup Sandwiches' only big hit. Nevertheless, this adds to some other teases about the former TDE lyricist's next moves, including a possible future collab with Playboi Carti. Don't get your hopes up, though: that's still purely speculative as of writing this article.