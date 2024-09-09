DJ Akademiks Claims Drake's "Game 2" Has Nothing To Do With Another Kendrick Lamar Battle

According to DJ Akademiks, Drake actually agrees with Kendrick Lamar's recent statement that there are "no Round 2s."

Now that Kendrick Lamar has announced his Super Bowl halftime show, many fans are wondering what Drake really meant with his "Game 2" teases. For those unaware, Kendrick seemed to call out The Boy's hints towards another round by proclaiming that there's only one shot at winning a championship. But fans didn't really know how to interpret this IG burner tease from the 6ix God, which consisted of Rasheed Wallace saying that the Pistons will "win Game 2." They went on to win the series, and DJ Akademiks is the latest person to suggest that this supposed victory in the long run is what he's trying to refer to here.

"'Game 2' has nothing to do with running back the rap Battle between Drake and Kendrick," DJ Akademiks tweeted. Most likely, people advocating for this "Game 2" are concerned more with sales, commercial performance, and industry dominance than actual rap battles and beef. Many folks are rallying against Jay-Z now, for example, and have this "rich man versus rich man" approach as they pick their favorite capitalist to pettily use the industry to one-up each other through. And while Kendrick Lamar is performing at the Super Bowl, Drizzy is one of the ambassadors for FIFA World Cup 2026, which will take place across North America. So what do you care about in hip-hop: the money or the music? We know Ak's answer...

DJ Akademiks Says "Game 2" Is Not About Kendrick Lamar Versus Drake

"But Game 2, we will win," DJ Akademiks had previously shared. "Game 2, we will win. That's a fact. If you think Drake finna abandon and forsake all them fans, you got to realize, this for the fans right here. You think he gon' let some p***y a** n***as have something over him, his legacy, and his fans? No! Aye, chat, f**k that. This the new thing: Drake in five. Drake in five, people, Drake in five. Remember I told you that. No, no, no, no, we ain't doing six. Five. What's understood don't need to be explained. Y'all are going to watch it. Listen, listen, we got to see where the game starts. We got to see, bro. Just watch Game 2, bro. Just watch Game 2."